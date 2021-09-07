Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,935 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in KBR were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

