Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

