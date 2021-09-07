Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.89 ($3.81).

FORT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FORT stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 297 ($3.88). 1,134,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,122. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.08 million and a PE ratio of 18.80. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 157.37 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

