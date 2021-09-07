Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 13.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 58.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortive by 88.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. 30,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,239. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.