Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $2,642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PLBY Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $2,593,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

PLBY Group stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,914. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.