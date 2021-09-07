Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Shares Up 0.3%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.71. 30,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 54,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,882,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

