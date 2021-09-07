Frank X. Leonard Sells 540 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 458,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $172.03. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,771.45 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

