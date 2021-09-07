Friendz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $157,360.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $414,172.85 and $157,360.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00146736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00730820 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

