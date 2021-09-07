Frontier Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FRONU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 7th

Frontier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRONU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Frontier Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Frontier Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,474,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $347,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

