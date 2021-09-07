Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Acquires 200,000 Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) Stock

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,338,750.

Shares of CVE:SGZ traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,861. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$11.43 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. Sego Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

