FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.