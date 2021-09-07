FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Issued By B. Riley

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

