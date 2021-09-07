FY2024 Earnings Estimate for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of HEXO in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

HEXO stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 9.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

