GAM Holding AG Has $31.15 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,208 shares of company stock valued at $111,416,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,963. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

