GAM Holding AG Purchases 10,201 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

DECK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.28. 2,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $444.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.