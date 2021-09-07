Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $273,953.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00145781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00725239 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

