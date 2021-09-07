Geller Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. 160,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

