Geller Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.26. The company had a trading volume of 165,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

