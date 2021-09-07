Geller Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,507 Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter worth $422,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter valued at $155,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

