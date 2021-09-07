Gems (GEM) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Gems has a total market cap of $533,379.47 and approximately $3,780.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00063782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00146444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.26 or 0.00739727 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.