Gemsstock Ltd. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gemsstock Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.3% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.