GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,106.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00052617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00403079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.74 or 1.00184113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00048278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00073259 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

