Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Acquired by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,817 shares during the quarter. Geospace Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,361,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

