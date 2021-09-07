Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.