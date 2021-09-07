Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 339.85 ($4.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £45.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 533.96. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

