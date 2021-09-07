Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.