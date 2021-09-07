Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 944,734 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGL. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after buying an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

