Golem Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $505.48 million and $48.21 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.12 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

