Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Reaches $1.18 on Top Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $110,479.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00132080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.03 or 0.07645177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,382.44 or 1.00372298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00918723 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,205 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

