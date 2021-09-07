Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $340.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38), with a volume of 6075094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.36).

A number of analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 289.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

