Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gray Television by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTN opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

