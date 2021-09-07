Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) versus SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Financial Survey

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 23.66 -$3.76 million N/A N/A SciPlay $582.20 million 3.96 $20.90 million $0.86 20.93

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17

SciPlay has a consensus target price of $19.46, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63%

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SciPlay beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

