Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. Greif has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 31.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

