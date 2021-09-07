Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 210,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 368,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.75. The company has a market capitalization of £547.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider David Stevenson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

