Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 67,963 shares.The stock last traded at $118.17 and had previously closed at $116.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

