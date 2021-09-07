Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 67,963 shares.The stock last traded at $118.17 and had previously closed at $116.30.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.