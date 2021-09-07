Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 7.9%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.09. 66,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 932,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

