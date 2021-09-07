GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,979 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

