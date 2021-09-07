GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $338,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 87.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 709.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

