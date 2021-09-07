GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $345,000 Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

