GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

