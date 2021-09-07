GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 17,799 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.