GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 90,258 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,258 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 2.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after buying an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,801,000 after buying an additional 141,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,685,000 after buying an additional 112,810 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

