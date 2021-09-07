Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Increases Dividend to $3.87 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 3.8697 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $3.79.

Shares of Guangdong Investment stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

