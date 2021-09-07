Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

