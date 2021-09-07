Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

GKP stock opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.46) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.57. The stock has a market cap of £403.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

