GYEN (GYEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24,975.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and $24,975.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00141754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00196228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.18 or 0.07680467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,998.85 or 0.99994182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.00922201 BTC.

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

