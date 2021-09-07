Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,729 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 864,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

