Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.94 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,115,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $154.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

