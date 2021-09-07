Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

