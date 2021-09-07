Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

